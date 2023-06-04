Section
Hackers place pornographic pictures on govt websites
Thailand
General

Hackers place pornographic pictures on govt websites

published : 4 Jun 2023 at 16:05

writer: Post Reporters

The Facebook page of the Bangkok Provincial Education Office shows only this message on Sunday after it was hacked and showed pornographic video clips. (Screen shot)
Police were hunting for the hackers who were posted pornographic pictures on websites and social media accounts of government organisations.

Pol Maj Gen Amnat Traipote, deputy commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, said on Sunday that hackers breached the online sites of many government organisations in several provinces and violations included the display of pornographic pictures and video clips.

"Damage does not been caused in the form of money but concerns the image of organisations," he said.

The bureau had yet to determine the number of organisations that had faced such cyberattacks but they included a police station in the North, the deputy commissioner said.

He was responding to a report that the Facebook page of the Bangkok Provincial Education Office was hacked on Sunday and eight pornographic video clips of foreign women doing chores were posted there.

The office had to open a new Facebook page to announce that its old page was hacked and it was trying to fix the problem as soon as possible.

