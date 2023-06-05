New govt agency to manage 'big data'

The government has created the Big Data Institute (BDI), a public agency that will handle the massive amount of data generated by the public and state agencies.

The BDI, announced in the Royal Gazette on Friday, is expected to be up and running within 180 days, said Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, president and chief executive of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa).

The agency will supersede the Government Big Data Institute (GBDi), opened in May 2019.

Mr Nuttapon said the BDI will become the first public agency in the country to use big data to drive economic and social developments and direct future policies.

The institute will engage sectors that want to use its big data to help solve issues hampering their work, increase their productivity, or write economic-related policies.

The institute will also provide big data analysis services and support for big data innovations that meet international standards. It will support the data analysis business and help training workers in the big data industry.

According to the Royal Gazette, the BDI will be responsible for big data development, both under law and by government order, and can urge the public sector's support for any cooperation the institute needs.

Depa under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) has supported the use of big data for the nation's benefit since the GBDi was in operation, said Mr Nuttapon.

The now-defunct GBDi was directed by young experts to capitalise on the nation's big data.

Big data, he said, has helped streamline over 100 projects by 67 state agencies. It has also assisted in the development of platforms such as the Health Link, Travel Link, Youth Link, and CO-Link.

The transformation of GBDi into the BDI will enhance national development, said Mr Nuttapon.