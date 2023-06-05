Family fears for Malaysian woman missing in Chiang Rai

Malaysian woman Angie Chong Sum Yee, 22. Her family has lost contact with her since she wentto Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province. (Photo supplied)

CHIANG MAI: A search has been launched for a young Malaysian woman whose mother says has been out of contact since sending photos taken during a visit to the border town of Mae Sai in Chiang Rai province.

She fears her daughter may be in danger.

The mother's Facebook message in Chinese and English was posted on Friday along with pictures sent by her daughter, Angie Chong Sum Yee, 22.



The message, which was later translated into Thai, and the pictures were shared widely on social media including the "Muang Chiang Mai" Facebook page.



The mother said her daughter travelled to Chiang Mai alone by air on May 29. Her daughter took pictures of various places in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai and sent them to her.



The last pictures she took and sent to her indicated that she was in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, a border town opposite Myanmar's Tachilek. They included those of the border checkpoints of Mae Sai and Tachilek.



She said her daughter had been out of contact since sending the pictures from Mae Sai.



The mother was afraid her daughter might have crossed the border from Mae Sai to Tachilek and could be in danger.

Immigration and tourist police have contacted Myanmar officials at the Tachilek checkpoint.

They were asked to check security camera recordings to see if the young Malaysian woman had crossed the border to Tachilek, where there are many large casinos and business complexes where many people from Thailand and other countries work.

