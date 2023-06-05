Pita promises same-sex marriage at 50,000-strong Pride parade

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat (left) poses for a selfie with a member of the LGBTQIA+ community during the Pride March event in Bangkok on Sunday. (AFP photo)

The frontrunner to be Thailand's next prime minister joined a Pride parade in the capital on Sunday, promising to pass a law that would allow same-sex marriage and gender identity rights if he becomes premier.

Thousands of LGBTQ+ people, their allies and political leaders marched through central Bangkok, marking Pride month and promoting gender equality in the second official Pride parade to be held in the country.

Marchers waved rainbow flags with one holding a placard that said "freedom to choose gender" and another that said "love is love," in rainbow colours. Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said that over 50,000 people joined this year's Pride parade, more than double the attendance of last year's event.

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat (2nd right) gestures during the Pride March event in Bangkok on Sunday as Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra (2nd left) looks on. (AFP photo)

Political figures joining the parade included Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the progressive Move Forward party, which is pushing to lead a coalition after winning the most seats in a May 14 general election when voters made clear their hope of ending almost 10 years of rule by the military and military-backed governments.

"Once the government is formed we will support Marriage Equality (Act), Gender Identity (Act) and several others, including welfare," Mr Pita told reporters at the parade.

"These few things will make the celebration of diversity in Pride Month into pride always," he said.