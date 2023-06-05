Thousands flock to Khao Yai for long holiday

Visitors find scenic spots to take photos at the Haew Suwat Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima. (File photo: VARUTH HIRUNYATHEB)

Thousands of travellers flocked to Khao Yai National Park for a long holiday from June 3-5, generating nearly 800,000 baht in revenue for the park from entrance fees, park chief Chaiya Huayhongthong revealed on Monday.

He said a total of 13,370 Thai and foreign holidaymakers visited the park during the period. They included 11,947 Thai adults, 943 Thai children, 394 foreign adults and 86 foreign children.



They travelled to the park via two entry points - the Chao Pho Khao Yai Shrine in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, and Noen Hom in Muang district, Nakhon Nayok - with 3,585 cars, 623 motorcycles and a six-wheel passenger bus. The park collected a total of 784,590 baht in revenue from entrance fees.



Elderly people aged 60 and over, 578 in total, and 54 children aged 3 and lower were exempted from the entrance fees.



Khao Yai National Park is a World Heritage Site straddling Saraburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, and Nakhon Nayok provinces. It is still rich with natural resources such as forests and wildlife, and well-known for natural tourist spots with cool weather throughout the year.



Only about 170 kilometres from Bangkok, the park's scenic views draw numerous visitors, especially during long holidays.



Mr Chaiya said on Saturday night more than 1,000 holidaymakers occupied the Lam Ta Khong camping site, adjacent to wildlife grazing nearby.



If they are lucky, they may also see a herd of 10-20 wild elephants passing by, he added.