Tour fraudsters arrested in Surat Thani
Thailand
General

published : 5 Jun 2023 at 16:15

writer: Supapong Chaolan

Police search the office of tour fraud suspects in Phu Phin district, Surat Thani, after arresting them on Sunday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)
SURAT THANI: Three men and three women were arrested for allegedly selling bogus overseas tours worth about 27 million baht.

Pol Maj Gen Saranyu Chamnanrat, Surat Thani police chief, said on Monday the suspects were arrested at their office in Phun Phin district of the southern province on Sunday.

The arrest followed complaints from 99 local people that they had bought tour packages for trips to Japan and European countries from the suspects' company, but their trips never materialised.

The complainants said they paid about 27 million baht altogether to the company after it advertised cheap tour packages on Facebook. The suspects are 40-60 years old and are natives of Phun Phin, Ban Ta Khun and Kanchanadit districts.

Pol Maj Gen Saranyu said the suspects opened their company early last year and claimed the Tourism Authority of Thailand subsidised their tour packages.

