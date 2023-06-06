King sends sympathies to India

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has sent a message of condolence to Indian President Droupadi Murmu about the recent rail tragedy that killed over 270 people on Friday.

"Queen Suthida and I are shocked and deeply saddened by the catastrophic collision of trains in Balasore, State of Odisha, claiming untold hundreds of fatalities with the number of injured nearing a thousand," the message said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," the King said.

"We wish to convey, on behalf of the people of Thailand, our sincere condolences and sympathy to Your Excellency, to the people of India and especially, through you, to all those suffering bereavements and painful ordeals from this tragic disaster."