Two women hurt when family home collapses

A rescue worker clears away wreckage to get to people trapped in the family house that collapsed in Samut Songkhram province in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo: Samut Songkhram volunteers, Thon 37-00 Facebook)

Two women were seriously injured when their family home collapsed without warning overnight in Muang district of Samut Songkhram province.

The incident was reported around 2am, police said.

Rescue workers rushed to the single-storey wooden house in Soi Thanom Suksamran, tambon Laem Yai.

Five members of the family were trapped in the collapsed building. All were released from the wreckage. Two women had serious injuries - Somprung Nakprasert, 77 and Orasa Niamchaloey, 50. They were rushed to Somdet Phraphutthalertla Hospital, police said.

Arisara Nakprasert, 32, said she and the other family members were asleep when their house suddenly collapsed. It was only luck that no one was killed, she said.

