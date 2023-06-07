Section
Convicts can now seek detention outside prison
Convicts can now seek detention outside prison

published : 7 Jun 2023 at 17:21

writer: Post Reporters

A new regulation of the Corrections Department allows jailed convicts to seek approval to serve their period of detention outside a prison.

The Royal Gazette website published the new regulation on Wednesday, effective immediately. 

The announcement states that the regulation was being adjusted to suit present circumstances.

The new regulation allows convicts to file petitions with relevant officials, prison governors, directors-general, ministers or His Majesty the King.

