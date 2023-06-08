New road linking Phuket, Phangnga now complete

The Na Klang-Ao Jik road connecting Phuket and Phangnga is completed and ready for traffic. The 282.8-million-baht road is designed to boost tourism and interprovincial transport. Photo By DEPARTMENT OF RURAL ROADS

The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) announced the completion of the Na Klang-Ao Jik road linking Phuket and Phangnga, which will support local tourism and cross-provincial transport.

DRR director-general Apirat Chaiwongnoi said on Wednesday the department had invested about 282.8 million baht in the 4.2km road, which is part of a city expansion plan in Phangnga's Thai Muang district.

The concrete road has four driving lanes, each 3.5 metres wide, with a 2.5-metre wide hard shoulder on both sides. The road has a drainage system, lamp posts and traffic signs, while its footpaths are designed to be 3.5 metres wide.

The Na Klang-Ao Jik, or 1042 rural road, is a new route connecting Phangnga to Phuket, Mr Apirat said. No details were available on how much traffic it is likely to take.

It's expected to be used by tourists who fly to Phuket to visit Phangnga's tourist destinations, such as Na Tai Beach and Khao Pilai Beach.

He said that completing the Na Klang-Ao Jik road will benefit the local economy, cross-province transport, and tourism.

According to the Phangnga Tourism Association, more visitors travelled to Phangnga last year, up 41.65% from the year.

The total number of tourists last year was 546,475, and the tourism industry generated about 2.7 billion baht for the province.

During the first four months of this year, Chumphon welcomed 499,047 visitors, up 60.68% from the same period last year, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

The tourism industry generated about 1.2 billion baht, up about 20% from the same period of last year to the southern province from Jan-April.