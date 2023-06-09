Suspicion over police promotion

Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong, spokesman for the national police, says the promotion of the female police officer is strictly in line with Royal Thai Police requirements. (Photo: Police TV)

The quick rise of a former beauty pageant contestant, who went from a police lance corporal to a police captain in less than two years, has raised suspicion over whether the promotion is evidence of patronage in the police force.

According to a post on the "Phuen Tamruat" Facebook page on Thursday, many civilians, including high-profile individuals and celebrities, become commissioned police officers each year and get promoted to a high rank soon after attending a 17-week training course.

The post said one female civilian-turned-commissioned police officer started as a police lance corporal in late 2021, only to be promoted to sub-lieutenant two months later.

She became a police lieutenant in June last year and then a police captain earlier this month, the post said.

The post urged Move Forward Party spokesman Rangsiman Rome to push for a formal investigation into the alleged patronage in the police and misuse of the training course.

On Thursday, he responded, saying the course in question was initially designed for training civilians who qualify to become commissioned officers. Citing his own observation, he said many have well-known family names.

He said he is now browsing previous years' lists to gather evidence on alleged bribery and corruption in the unusual recruitment of commissioned officers.

While many low-ranking officers find it difficult to become commissioned officers, these civilians pass the course instantly to become one, he said.

Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong, spokesman for the national police, said the promotion of the female police officer was strictly in line with Royal Thai Police requirements.