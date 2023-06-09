Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Irish man falls to death from Bangkok condo
Thailand
General

Irish man falls to death from Bangkok condo

published : 9 Jun 2023 at 13:02

writer: Online Reporters

Police, forensic officials, and rescue workers conduct an inspection of a condominium room where a body part belonging to an Irish man was discovered on its balcony on Friday morning in Bangkok's Bang Khae district. (Screen capture)
Police, forensic officials, and rescue workers conduct an inspection of a condominium room where a body part belonging to an Irish man was discovered on its balcony on Friday morning in Bangkok's Bang Khae district. (Screen capture)

An Irish man fell to his death from a condominium building in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district on Friday morning.

A security guard at the condominium on Phutthamonthon Sai 2 Road rushed to check after being alerted by tenants that they heard a loud thump, resembling a large object falling down.

The guard later found the lower part of a man's body in a car park on the second floor of the building, said police at Lak Song station. Police were reported about the incident at 7.35am.

The upper part of the body was found on a balcony of a room on the third floor. 

According to a police investigation, the deceased man was an Irish national who worked as a foreign language teacher at a school in Bangkok. He had been residing alone in a rented condo unit on the 23rd floor.

As of now, the cause of his death remains unknown, and further details about the man are not available.

Police were examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage for potential clues, while forensic officers were gathering evidence to aid the investigation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Japan restaurant files $480,000 suit against 'sushi terrorist'

The operator of a major Japanese conveyor belt sushi chain that became the centre of national attention over a viral video of a boy licking a soy sauce bottle filed a ¥67 million (US$480,000) damages suit against the boy, court documents showed on Thursday.

14:26
Business

Binance halts trading in US dollars

NEW YORK: The American branch of Binance, the giant cryptocurrency exchange, said late Thursday that it would no longer allow customers to trade on its platform using United States dollars, after its banking partners cut the firm off in response to a crackdown by federal regulators.

13:42
Thailand

Irish man falls to death from Bangkok condo

An Irish man fell to his death from a condominium building in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district on Friday morning.

13:02