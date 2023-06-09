Irish man falls to death from Bangkok condo

Police, forensic officials, and rescue workers conduct an inspection of a condominium room where a body part belonging to an Irish man was discovered on its balcony on Friday morning in Bangkok's Bang Khae district. (Screen capture)

An Irish man fell to his death from a condominium building in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district on Friday morning.

A security guard at the condominium on Phutthamonthon Sai 2 Road rushed to check after being alerted by tenants that they heard a loud thump, resembling a large object falling down.

The guard later found the lower part of a man's body in a car park on the second floor of the building, said police at Lak Song station. Police were reported about the incident at 7.35am.

The upper part of the body was found on a balcony of a room on the third floor.

According to a police investigation, the deceased man was an Irish national who worked as a foreign language teacher at a school in Bangkok. He had been residing alone in a rented condo unit on the 23rd floor.

As of now, the cause of his death remains unknown, and further details about the man are not available.

Police were examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage for potential clues, while forensic officers were gathering evidence to aid the investigation.