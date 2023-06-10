Lao man arrested in Khon Kaen after robbing gold in his country

Lao suspect Thao Sirasorn, right, who fled after the gold shop robbery in Laos, is questioned at Muang police station in Khon Kaen province after he was arrested in this northeastern province on Friday. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: A Lao man who made off with gold worth about 1.8 million baht from his country was arrested at a luxury condominium in Muang district on Friday evening.

Thao Sirasorn, 27, was caught in the condominium's parking lot at around 6.30pm.

Seized from him were eight necklaces, each weighing about about five baht-weight of gold, with a combined value of 1.2 million baht. In addition, 300,020 baht in cash, a travelling bag and a shoulder bag were seized from him. He was taken to Muang police station in Khon Kaen province.

Pol Col Preecha Kengsarikit, superintendent of Muang police station, said the arrest came after Lao authorities informed the Provincial Police Region 4 that the suspect had fled to Khon Kaen after robbing a gold shop in Vientiane on Thursday. He had stolen 84 baht-weight of gold ornaments worth approximately 1.8 million baht.

Some stolen gold necklaces are seized from the Lao suspect. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

Investigators began tracking the man and discovered that he was at the condominium, where his girlfriend stayed. Following his arrest, police conducted a search and found the stolen gold and other items in his girlfriend's room.

The arresting team checked his passport and found that the Lao national had not sought permission to stay in Thailand.

"During questioning, the suspect confessed to robbing the gold shop and making off with 11 gold necklaces. After selling three gold necklaces in Laos for over 300,000 baht, he fled to Khon Kaen to hide," said Pol Col Preecha.

The suspect entered Thailand via natural border crossing in Loei province and then hired a vehicle to take him to his girlfriend's condo.

The gold shop owner had previously offered a cash reward of 200,000 baht for information leading to the suspect's arrest, said the Khon Kaen police chief.

Pol Lt Col Somphet Suphothip, head of Laos police’s investigation section, thanked Thai police for the arrest.

He said the suspect had committed similar offences on multiple occasions, and this gold shop robbery marked his fifth incident.

Pol Lt Col Somphet added that the suspect had been addicted to online gambling since his time as a university student in Vientiane.

The suspect would be handed over to Lao police for legal action.