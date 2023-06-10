Petitioner Srisuwan accused of falsifying documents

Lawyer questions whether signatures used to set up now-dissolved association were real

Lawyer Rachapon Sirisakorn shows a document in front of the Nang Loeng police station in Bangkok on Saturday asking police to investigate petitioner Srisuwan Janya for falsifying the documents used in setting up the association he claimed to head. (Photo: lawyer Rachapon Sirisakorn Facebook)

A lawyer has asked police to investigate serial petitioner and political activist Srisuwan Janya for allegedly falsifying documents and making false statements when setting up an association that has been ordered dissolved.

Rachapon Sirisakorn on Saturday submitted documents to Pol Maj Gen Narin Fuengsri, investigation chief at the Nang Loeng police station in Bangkok to support his claims.

The move came after the Department of Provincial Administration issued an order to dissolve the Association to Protect the Thai Constitution on the grounds that it did not meet membership requirements.

Mr Srisuwan, 55, who served as the association’s secretary-general, said he would appeal the order and vowed to continue checking the performance of political parties and politicians.

Mr Rachapon expressed doubt about whether the association had any members as he had observed that Mr Srisuwan carried out almost all his activities alone. He wondered whether the activist had used other people’s names to apply for the registration of the association.

If a person makes false statements to officials or uses false signatures when applying to register an association, they could face a jail term of up to six months and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht, he said.

For falsifying documents, the offence carries a jail term of up to 3 years and/or a fine of up to 60,000 baht.

Mr Rachapon urged others to file complaints against Mr Srisuwan if they had any evidence about his alleged wrongdoings.

The lawyer insisted he had neither been hired by someone seeking to get even with Mr Srisuwan, nor did he have a personal grudge. He simply believed that the activist’s actions in his case were not lawful.

If he did not file a police complaint, the department, which was a damaged party, would certainly file a complaint, said Mr Rachapon.

Prolific career

Mr Srisuwan has filed hundreds of complaints with state agencies, mostly in connection with the actions of politicians. He was especially busy in the run-up to the election, watching for possible violations of an Election Commission (EC) rule against making unrealistic campaign promises.

The Pheu Thai Party took exception to one complaint he filed and has asked police to charge him with spreading false information after he criticised the party’s campaign promise to increase the minimum wage to 600 baht by 2027.

Mr Srisuwan this week reported, alone, to the Thung Song Hong police station to answer the complaint filed by the party. It was one of the rare occasions when he did not invite reporters and photographers along.

Some people resort to more drastic measures to express their disagreements.

Last month, Mr Srisuwan was punched in the mouth after giving a statement to the EC to support his campaign against Pheu Thai’s 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme.

The attack occurred when an older man walked towards him while he was speaking to reporters at the EC office and suddenly punched him in the month. “I’ve tolerated your conduct for too long,” he shouted before leaving. The attacker was later identified as Thotsaphon Thananonsophonkul, 67, a retired university lecturer.

It was not the first time the activist has been physically attacked by someone accusing him of showing a bias against critics of the government, something he has denied.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai (Thai Liberal) Party, on Saturday advised political parties not to resort to physical attacks on Mr Srisuwan as doing so is against the law.

“It’s better for us to adhere to the law because our country is governed by the law,” said the former national police chief. “The issue must be left to arbitrators, like the court.”