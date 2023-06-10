Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Smugglers caught with 48 macaques
Thailand
General

Smugglers caught with 48 macaques

Monkeys in mesh bags, one of them dead, were being transported from Satun to Chachoengsao

published : 10 Jun 2023 at 19:46

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

A total of 48 macaques, one of which had died, are found inside a car that was stopped for a search in Chumphon province early Saturday. Two men were arrested. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)
A total of 48 macaques, one of which had died, are found inside a car that was stopped for a search in Chumphon province early Saturday. Two men were arrested. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Two members of a wildlife smuggling gang were arrested in Muang district of Chumphon on Saturday as they attempted to transport 48 macaques in a car from the South to the East.

The discovery was made after police and wildlife officials stopped a suspicious car for a search between kilometre markers 3 and 4 on Highway 4 in tambon Khun Krathing. Inside they found 48 macaques in mesh net bags. One of the animals was dead.

Two men — Natthaphon Phor-ong, 37, and Charnwat Tadaen, 39, both from Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo — were arrested, said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

During questioning, the pair admitted to having been hired to smuggle the macaques from the southern border province of Satun to Chachoengsao in the East for 25,000 baht a trip. They claimed they had done the job twice before being caught.

They were charged with illegal possession of protected wild animals and held in police custody for legal action. The rescued animals were sent to a wildlife breeding station in Phangnga province to be cared for.

Two smuggling suspects point at macaques inside their car after their arrest in Chumphon. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Life

Rare Chinese Buddha statue could fetch at least $1m

PARIS: A rare Chinese Buddha statue, found in a French family home and part of a set thought to have been lost, is expected to fetch €1 million ($1.1 million) when it is auctioned on Tuesday in Paris.

20:39
Thailand

Smugglers caught with 48 macaques

Two members of a wildlife smuggling gang were arrested in Muang district of Chumphon on Saturday as they attempted to transport 48 macaques in a car from the South to the East.

19:46
World

Pope making good recovery from surgery

ROME: Pope Francis’s recovery from surgery is going well but doctors advised him not to deliver his Sunday blessing from a hospital balcony so as not to put strain on his abdominal walls.

18:56