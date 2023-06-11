Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Firm donates B100m land to Koh Lipe islanders after dispute
Thailand
General

Firm donates B100m land to Koh Lipe islanders after dispute

published : 11 Jun 2023 at 04:47

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Koh Lipe (photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)
Koh Lipe (photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

A private company has donated one rai of land worth around 100 million baht to the local Chao Lay community on Koh Lipe in Satun.

The donation was made as authorities and owners weigh up a dispute between the private sector and Chao Lay communities on the island.

Langu district chief Peerapat Ngencharoen, who is also acting chief of Muang district office, on Saturday said that land owned by Narongsak Pattamapaneewong was formerly the subject of a dispute with the Chao Lay people in Usen community, and Mr Narongsak won a Supreme Court case on the matter years ago.

But Mr Narongsak recently decided to donate Nor Sor 3 land with a church as a community title deed to the community in Muang district's tambon Koh Sarai, which is home to 12 households, on the condition the land cannot be sold.

Mr Narongsak decided to donate the land as he used to earn a living from it until he grew wealthy, Mr Peerapat said.

Authorities explained his intention to the community leader and two village heads.

If everyone accepts the idea, it may be the first Chao Lay plot to be issued.

Apart from the land, Mr Peerapat said the authorities are preparing to check if public infrastructure systems such as water and electricity provisions are still ready and functional for local use.

Authorities will review ministerial regulations, and also the issuing of building permits and hotel licences for travel and tourism business operators there.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

ONE Lumpinee is top-ranked combat sports show

ONE Lumpinee has cemented its position as the leader in combat sports in Thailand, captivating audiences every Friday with its exhilarating live events.

08:00
Thailand

Organic law probe could doom Pita

The Election Commission's decision to investigate Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat may lead to many senators voting against his bid for the prime minister post.

07:00
Sports

Rodri strike gives Man City victory in Champions League final

ISTANBUL - Manchester City tasted Champions League glory at last on Saturday as a second-half Rodri strike gave the favourites a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in a tense final, allowing Pep Guardiola's side to complete a remarkable treble.

06:45