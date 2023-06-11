Firm donates B100m land to Koh Lipe islanders after dispute

Koh Lipe (photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

A private company has donated one rai of land worth around 100 million baht to the local Chao Lay community on Koh Lipe in Satun.

The donation was made as authorities and owners weigh up a dispute between the private sector and Chao Lay communities on the island.

Langu district chief Peerapat Ngencharoen, who is also acting chief of Muang district office, on Saturday said that land owned by Narongsak Pattamapaneewong was formerly the subject of a dispute with the Chao Lay people in Usen community, and Mr Narongsak won a Supreme Court case on the matter years ago.

But Mr Narongsak recently decided to donate Nor Sor 3 land with a church as a community title deed to the community in Muang district's tambon Koh Sarai, which is home to 12 households, on the condition the land cannot be sold.

Mr Narongsak decided to donate the land as he used to earn a living from it until he grew wealthy, Mr Peerapat said.

Authorities explained his intention to the community leader and two village heads.

If everyone accepts the idea, it may be the first Chao Lay plot to be issued.

Apart from the land, Mr Peerapat said the authorities are preparing to check if public infrastructure systems such as water and electricity provisions are still ready and functional for local use.

Authorities will review ministerial regulations, and also the issuing of building permits and hotel licences for travel and tourism business operators there.