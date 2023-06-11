Yellow Line adds 9 stations to trial run, extends operating hours

The Yellow Line monorail service will add nine more stations and extend its operating hours to between 6am-8pm during a trial run period from Monday.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) has evaluated the trial run which started early this month on 13 stations with Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM), the concessionaire, and the project consultant, and decided to add nine more stations.

The free rides on the line, which comprises 23 stations, will from Monday cover 22 stations. Lat Phrao Station is still not open as some work is still under way.

The line's operating hours will also be extended to 6am-8pm to take passengers during the morning and evening rush hours. Currently the trains run every 10 minutes, with operating hours from 9am to 8pm daily. With a maximum speed of 80km/h, the monorail holds four carriages that can carry up to 568 passengers each, or about 17,000 per hour. Travel time is around 30 minutes from end to end.

The line, covering a distance of 30.4km, interchanges with other city trains such as the MRT, BTS and Airport Rail Link. It is expected to help ease congestion on Srinakarin Road and Lat Phrao Road. Soon the Yellow Line will be connected to the Orange Line via Yaek Lam Sali Station.

The Yellow Line is expected to begin commercial operations next month, with fares ranging from 15 to 45 baht.