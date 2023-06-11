2 Russians killed in Pattaya car accident

Rescuers examined the badly-damaged Toyota Altis that crashed into a palm tree on the medial strip of Sukhumvit road in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on Sunday morning. Two Russian nationals, a man and a woman, were killed in the accident. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Two Russian nationals - a man and a woman - were killed after a car they were travelling in crashed into a palm tree on the median strip of Sukhumvit road in Bang Lamung district early on Sunday.

Pol Capt Cholwit Athipansee, a Muang Pattaya police duty investigator, said the accident was reported to the police station at about 5am.



Police, accompanied by medics and rescuers, rushed to the spot on the Sattahip-bound side of Sukhumvit road opposite Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 87 (Soi Nong Krabok) in tambon Nong Prue.



They found a Bangkok-registered Toyota Altis had smashed into a palm tree on the median strip. The car was badly damaged and its parts scattered all over both sides of the road.



Rescuers forced open the car with hydraulic jacks and moved a man and a woman, who were then still alive, out of the wreck. The two died later from serious injuries. The woman was later identified as Valeriia Khimich, 18, the driver, and the man Gleb Solovev, 23.



As they were no eyewitnesses, police examined the scene and were checking footage of security cameras in the area to establish the cause of the accident.