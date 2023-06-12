Chadchart hails uni at cleanup day event

Deep cleaning: Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, right, scrubs the pavement in front of Srinakharinwirot University at a Big Cleaning Day event organised by the university on Sunday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt joined a Big Cleaning Day event organised by Srinakharinwirot University, where he highlighted the need for cooperation to maintain the environment.

The event took place at Swuniplex, a retail plaza on Asokemontri Road. Lecturers and students from the university, executive officials of Watthana district office and representatives of various networks and agencies took part.

In his speech, Mr Chadchart said the university is a role model for helping maintain the environment. More universities should take up a cleanup day project in other areas, he said.

"Bangkok cannot do it alone as we need allies to improve the capital," he said. "I wish to expand the Asoke model throughout the capital."

He said the event is in line with a 20-year national strategy and the nation's sustainable development goals.

According to the university, each agency in the city should adopt sustainable development guidelines for academic activities.

The university was hosting the cleanup event for the third time, with the latest aimed at expanding joint cooperation with networks and agencies to promote rubbish management and road safety in Asoke and nearby areas.

Also, Mr Chadchart on Saturday evening presided over a housing development event at Chumchon Pracharuamjai 1 in Chatuchak district in a project to promote the development of communities along the city's canals.

Public and private agencies organised the project to enhance the knowledge and understanding of canalside community development to create community participation in environmental care.

"It must be a sustainable effort that relies on everyone's collaboration," Mr Chadchart said.

Kajit Chatchavanich, permanent secretary for Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, said collaboration has led to community growth.

He said the project will eventually aim to aid 50 districts, in accordance with Mr Chadchart's policy to develop Bangkok's communities.

He also thanked members of the public and private sectors for their cooperation in the project.

When the city began to grow, several villages moved into the Prem Prachakorn Canal, which led to several issues, including ineffective draining. Today, Chumchon Pracharuamjai 1 is regarded as a success in the development of canalside communities in Bangkok.