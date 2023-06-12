'Vanishing warrant' for senator riles Move Forward's Rangsiman

Move Forward Party MP-elect Rangsiman Rome, in suit, visits police inspector-general Pol Gen Wissanu Prasartthong-osod, second from left, on Monday to follow up on the intervention into an investigation of Senator Upakit Pachirirangkun, accused of money laundering and assisting a transnational criminal organisation. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Move Forward Party (MFP) MP-elect Rangsiman Rome on Monday urged the Inspector General's Office to make a further probe into a senior police officer who had an arrest warrant for a senator withdrawn.

Mr Rangsiman on Monday visited police inspector-general Pol Gen Wissanu Prasartthong-osod to follow up on the intervention into an investigation of Senator Upakit Pachirirangkun, who is accused of money laundering and assisting a transnational criminal organisation.

He also submitted evidence and gave testimony regarding the order given by Pol Lt Col Manaphong Wongphiwat, a police inspector at Phaya Thai police station, to withdraw a warrant he had sought himself for the arrest of the senator.

Mr Rangsiman saw the sudden withdrawal as an attempt to intervene in the case and urged the Inspector General's Office to carry out a further investigation into the circumstances of the matter.

Mr Rangsiman said despite an earlier accusation, Sen Upakit had failed to face any consequences despite his links with Myanmar national Tun Min Latt, who was arrested for drug trafficking last year.

He said the indictment hearing set for July 26 is too late and suggested prosecutors accuse him as soon as possible.

Pol Gen Wissanu said the office had invited Pol Lt Col Manaphong in for questioning and would include Mr Rangsiman’s submission in the investigation process.

On March 17, Sen Upakit, 61, held a press conference to counter allegations made by Mr Rangsiman on his relationship with Tun Min Latt, saying he had no information to back up his claim.

The senator has filed a defamation suit against Mr Rangsiman seeking one billion baht in compensation.