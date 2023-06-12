Security agencies monitoring Southern 'separatist' activists

The National Security Council (NSC) said security agencies are investigating a group of activists calling for a public referendum on the establishment of an independent, Muslim "Pattani State" in the South.

Speaking after a meeting of security agencies responsible for monitoring the situation in the South on Monday, NSC secretary-general Supoj Malaniyom said the Internal Security Operation Command (Isoc) Region 4 Forward Office and Provincial Police Region 9 are looking into the group's activities and monitoring their social media activities.

"They will look at whether or not the group is linked to separatist movements, which is a violation of the constitution and other related laws," Gen Supoj said.

"An investigation is currently underway but it will take some time [to conclude]," he said, adding Isoc will be leading the probe.

Asked whether there is evidence suggesting some political parties are involved in the group's activities, he said authorities are looking into the matter and will take the appropriate action based on the evidence.

Regarding the call for a public referendum about the establishment of an independent Muslim state, Gen Supoj said that such calls are not allowed under the constitution.

Lt Gen Santi Sakultanak, commander of the 4th Army, also blasted the referendum proposal, calling it unconstitutional and a threat to Thailand's territorial integrity and national security.

Their reactions followed the establishment of Pelajar Bangsa ("National Students"), a youth group representing students from Thailand's three southernmost provinces, during a seminar at Prince of Songkla University's Pattani campus last week.

Sources said the group is the latest incarnation of the Federation of Patani Students and Youth (PerMas), which was disbanded in November 2021.

The seminar was titled “Self-Determination and Patani Peace”.

Speakers at the seminar included Worawit Baru, deputy leader of the Prachachat Party and MP-elect for Pattani, and Hakim Pongtigor, deputy secretary-general of the FAIR Party.

The two parties are part of the prospective coalition led by the Move Forward Party, which is seeking to form the next government.

At the seminar, participants were given a ballot paper, on which they were asked to vote for a referendum on an independent Pattani state.