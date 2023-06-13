BTSC confident of Green Line debt payment

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt welcomes Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), the operator of the BTS Skytrain, before they hold talks on the debts City Hall owes the company for operations and maintenance services along the Green Line extensions. Apichart Jinakul

Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), expressed confidence on Monday the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) would service overdue debts incurred through the operation and maintenance of the Green Line extensions.

After meeting with Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Mr Keeree said talks with the governor were promising, and he expected the repayment of 20 billion baht from the BMA.

According to Mr Keeree, the BMA owes about 50 billion baht to BTSC, the operator of the Green Line, also known as the BTS Skytrain.

The first chunk totalling 20 billion baht, is for operations and maintenance costs of the Green Line extensions, while the other, estimated at 30 billion baht, is for electrical and mechanical installations required to operate the system.

He said he is confident the company would be repaid because Mr Chadchart had promised to submit the issue to Bangkok City Council for consideration next month.

As for the 30-billion-baht portion, he said it would have to be submitted to the cabinet for approval, noting the caretaker government should be able to reach a decision as Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, who disagrees with it, is being suspended from duty.

"I hope the caretaker cabinet can make a decision. If it can't, the new government should. We're not worried because we have contracts hiring us to operate and maintain the services," he said.

Mr Chadchart said on Monday the BMA has funds to service the debts, but it has to make sure repayment is in line with the law and budget regulations.

"We sympathise with the operator because they're shouldering massive costs providing the train services. But repayment must be done in accordance with due legal processes," he said.

The issue will be submitted to the Bangkok City Council for consideration when it reconvenes, he said.

BTSC took the debt dispute to the Central Administrative Court, which ruled in its favour last September. The debt repayment would cover two parts -- the first for the operation and maintenance of the first extension and the other for the same costs for the second extension.

The first extension comprises the On Nut-Bearing and Saphan Taksin-Bang Wa sections, while the second extension comprises the Bearing-Samut Prakan and Mo Chit-Saphan Mai-Khu Khot lines.