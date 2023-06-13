Unhappy fishermen block Pak Bara canal in Satun

Local fishermen block Pak Bara canal in Langu district of Satun province in protest against the seizure by authorities of three fishing boats and crew on Sunday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

SATUN: Local fishermen are blocking the entry to the Pak Bara canal in Langu district with their boats in a protest against the seizure of three fishing boats and detention of the 12 crew on Sunday.

The protest began on Monday and continued into Tuesday.

It was being closely watched by the Region 3 Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre.

On Sunday, officials engaged in the prevention and suppression of illegal fishing seized three fishing boats and arrested 12 crewmen for using electric winches with falling nets to catch anchovy near Le La island in tambon Ko Sarai of Muang district.

Falling nets are traditional fishing gear, popular with small-boat fishermen working the coast and river banks.



The seizures angered local fishermen. On Monday, they blocked the Pak Bara water channel with fishing boats. They said the laws on fisheries and national parks had deprived them of areas for fishing.

Fourteen boats were initially involved in the blockade, with more boats gradually joining them.

Authorities were concerned that the fishermen would block the channel to speedboats taking tourists to Koh Lipe and commercial boats arriving and departing the Pak Bara boat pier.



The standoff was continuing.