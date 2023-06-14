Section
Tourist kills himself at Phuket shooting range
Thailand
General

published : 14 Jun 2023 at 10:13

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

The Sai Yuan Rawai Shooting Range in Muang district of Phuket, where a Belgian tourist shot himself dead on Tuesday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: A Belgian tourist shot himself dead at a shooting range in Muang district on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported to police about 2.40pm, said Pol Col Ekarat Plaidung, superintendent of Chalong police station. It occurred at the Sai Yuan shooting range at Moo 7 village in tambon Rawai.

Police sent to the scene were accompanied by doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital and charity foundation rescuers.

They were directed to the body of a Belgian tourist, identified as Christian Richard Cerfontaine, 52, lying dead on the ground with a bullet wound in the forehead.

The police found on him a notice from Phuket immigration office that he had overstayed more than 90 days in the country. 

Witnesses said the man arrived at the shooting range on a motorcycle, rented a gun and then shot himself.

The man's body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for autopsy. The Belgian embassy was informed. 

The police investigation was continuing.

