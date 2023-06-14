Insults erupt into deliverymen vs customer brawl

The two groups engage in a running brawl at a housing estate in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province, on Monday. The fight was sparked by an exchange of insults between a deliveryman and a customer. (Photo supplied)

SAMUT PRAKAN: Two groups of hot-headed people were all charged with engaging in physical assault after a brawl sparked by an argument between a deliveryman and a customer.

The brawl erupted at Denchai Khlong Kanya housing estate in Moo 22 village, tambon Bang Phli Yai, Bang Phli district, on Monday afternoon, Pol Col Viroj Tadso, chief of Bang Phli police, said.

About 2pm, a deliveryman on a motorcycle arrived at a house in Soi 2. He pushed the entry buzzer repeatedly while waiting for someone in the house to come to and accept the parcel he was delivering.

Houseowner Pratichya Thaonoi, 57, finally emerged and angrily asked why he had pushed the button so many times. The man replied he had waited for too long in the hot sun. They exchanged insults. Ms Pratichya was joined by her son, and the situation took a turn for the worse, Pol Col Viroj said.

The deliveryman shouted in the face of her son, "You son of a whore", before leaving on his motorcycle.

The son and deliveryman then each called their friends. The son formed a team of four and the delivery man had about 10 colleagues by his side. The two groups then engaged in a running brawl from one soi to another within the housing estate.

Three people on each side were injured, Pol Col Viroj said.

Police called to the scene took them all to the station for questioning.All were initially charged with assault.

Investigators were examining security camera recordings to see whether any other people were also involved.