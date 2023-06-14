Abandoned captured macaques rescued

SUPHAN BURI: Twelve captured wild macaques were found in a bag at a mango plantation in Doem Bang Nang Buat district on Wednesday. Three of the apes were dead.

The discovery was reported on Wednesdy morning by Kalayakorn Titwattana, chief of Moo 11 village in tambon Khao Din. He informed Anan Sriphudpong, chief of the Bung Chawak Wildlife Reserve Office.

Officials from the wildlife reserve and veterinarians went of the mango plantation in tambon Khao Din. They confirmed there were 12 macaques in the bag. Only nine were still alive. All were very weak. Three were dead. Some of them were believed to be mothers, and the rest their offspring.

After reporting the find to Thung Khli police, officials took the macaques to Bung Chawak Wildlife Reserve, where they were being cared for.

It was suspected the monkeys were part of a larger group caught by hunters for sale to wildlife traffickers. Some of the apes were rejected and the hunters simply put them in a bag and abandoned them in the mango plantation.

All would have died if they had not been found, officials said.