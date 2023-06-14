Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Abandoned captured macaques rescued
Thailand
General

Abandoned captured macaques rescued

published : 14 Jun 2023 at 17:00

writer: Post Reporters

SUPHAN BURI: Twelve captured wild macaques were found in a bag at a mango plantation in Doem Bang Nang Buat district on Wednesday. Three of the apes were dead.

The discovery was reported on Wednesdy morning by Kalayakorn Titwattana, chief of Moo 11 village in tambon Khao Din. He informed Anan Sriphudpong, chief of the Bung Chawak Wildlife Reserve Office.

Officials from the wildlife reserve and veterinarians went of the mango plantation in tambon Khao Din. They confirmed there were 12 macaques in the bag. Only nine were still alive. All were very weak. Three were dead. Some of them were believed to be mothers, and the rest their offspring.

After reporting the find to Thung Khli police, officials took the macaques to Bung Chawak Wildlife Reserve, where they were being cared for.

It was suspected the monkeys were part of a larger group caught by hunters for sale to wildlife traffickers. Some of the apes were rejected and the hunters simply put them in a bag and abandoned them in the mango plantation.

All would have died if they had not been found, officials said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Eight-month low

Thailand's industrial sentiment in May hit its lowest level in eight months, dented by weak exports and uncertainty over the formation of a new government.

17:20
Thailand

Abandoned captured macaques rescued

SUPHAN BURI: Twelve captured wild macaques were found in a bag at a mango plantation in Doem Bang Nang Buat district on Wednesday. Three of the apes were dead.

17:00
Thailand

Interpreter for Chinese scam-gang leader arrested

Police have arrested an interpreter for the Chinese leader of a phone-scam gang based in Cambodia, after the man had escaped and fled back to Thailand.

15:20