Phuket's diarrhoea outbreak wanes, cause still unknown

Health officials check a drinking water plant in Phuket after a diarrhoea outbreak in June 2023. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A diarrhoea outbreak in this southern resort island province is subsiding, while health officials have not yet determined its cause.

Dr Kittisak Aksornwong, inspector of the 11th Health Region, which covers Phuket, said on Thursday that the number of diarrhoea patients in Phuket began to rise on June 6, with 383 cases, and the cases peaked at 1,238 on June 9.

Starting from June 10, the number of patients started to decline, with 808 cases, followed by 659 cases on June 12 and 376 cases on June 13.

The largest group of patients, accounting for 26.23% of all cases, were aged 25-34 years old, followed by individuals aged 15-24 years (19.20%), 34-44 years (14.12%), 5-9 years (10.76%) and 10-14 years (10.44%).

Most patients exhibited mild symptoms, and only 13.32% of all patients were admitted to hospitals. About 75% of the patients had norovirus while the rest showed no signs of suspicious diseases, Dr Kittisak said.

Despite the improving situation, disease investigation and surveillance are ongoing, he said.

Phuket health chief Dr Koosak Kookiatkul said health officials had examined samples from six ice factories and three majoring drinking water plants in Phuket, but they did not find any signs of suspicious diseases.

Dr Koosak's office warned local administrative organisations and schools to maintain cleanliness of their water and food containers.