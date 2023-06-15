Donors raise B5.9m for 4-year-old girl and blind grandma

Teacher Patcharini Esatee, right, greets officials who visit the house of Toei, sitting next to her, and the grandmother who is wiping her eyes early this week. (Photo from the teacher's Facebook account)

BURI RAM: Donors have contributed a total of 5.9 million baht in cash and essential items to support a four-year-old girl who lives alone with her blind grandmother in a dilapidated shack filled with holes in Huai Rat district.

Patcharini Esatee, a teacher at the state-run Ban Makham Than Tawan School in Tambon Ta Sao, took to Facebook on Wednesday to say that the bank account designated for receiving donations has already been closed, with a total amount of 5.9 million baht. She expressed her gratitude for the kindness shown.

The 34-year-old teacher recounted her first encounter with the girl's grandmother, Sao Jindasri, during a meeting at the school with students' guardians last Friday. The 68-year-old woman arrived with the aid of a cane together with her granddaughter Sutheemon, aka Toei.

When they met, Ms Sao tearfully asked the teacher if she could advance a 180-baht premium for her granddaughter's accident insurance, which had been arranged by the school. The grandmother said she would repay the teacher upon receiving her monthly elderly allowance.

Ms Patcharini told Ms Sao that she would pay the premium on behalf of the grandmother. The teacher was initially unaware that the elderly woman was mostly blind until after several minutes of the conversation.

The teacher then asked her how she managed to send the young girl to school. Ms Sao explained that she had to slowly follow Toei's verbal guidance, using her cane as a guide. The teacher offered to pick up Toei and provide transportation to and from school in her private car.

Later that day, the teacher asked to visit their home.

Upon arrival, she witnessed the four-year-old doing dishes and carrying out other chores to help her grandmother.

Ms Patcharini sought permission to record their daily life and share the video to raise funds for them.

The grandmother, unable to view the amount in the bank account herself, was informed of the sum by a bank employee. She expressed her gratitude for the generous assistance and made the decision to close the account on Tuesday when the donated amount reached 1 million baht.

Concerned officials then drafted an agreement stipulating that 4 million baht of the donations would be allocated for the girl's education, while the remaining funds would be reserved for the grandmother's well-being and home repairs.

The poorly constructed house is situated about one kilometre from the school, where Toei is a kindergartener.

Ms Sao and Toei have to rely solely on the monthly elderly allowance of 600 baht and the monthly disability allowance of 800 baht. Her son works in another province and does not provide regular financial support.

Ms Sao said she has raised her granddaughter, who never complains and has been taught to take care of herself. She added that her right eye is completely blind, and her left eye can barely see anything since 2021.

The grandmother shared that Toei takes care of household chores such as dishwashing, laundry and cooking rice.

A committee of their community would help manage their finances, according to reports.