'Yok' told to obey school regulations

Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai, a 15-year-old activist, answers questions raised by reporters in front of Triam Udom Suksa Pattanakarn School on Thursday. (Capture from video posted by Thanalop Phalanchai)

Thanalop "Yok" Phalanchai, a 15-year-old activist who was released from a juvenile centre in Nakhon Pathom province on a royal defamation charge on May 18, can still continue her studies at school if she agrees to adhere to the rules, according to the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec).

Yok had passed the exam to enter Mathayom 4 (Grade 10) at Triam Udom Suksa Pattanakarn School, with the orientation day scheduled for April 2, Obec secretary-general Amporn Pinasa said on Thursday.

However, the teenager could not attend the orientation due to her detention at the juvenile centre since March 29.

That said, the school had reserved her seat and extended the deadline for her to present herself for studies until June 10, which was when student data must be submitted to the commission.

But Yok did not show up, resulting in her name not being found in the system, Mr Amporn said.

"While the school maintains that Yok can attend classes as usual, she needs to abide by school regulations," said Mr Amporn. The young activist wears casual outfits to school and claims that is her right and her freedom.

“I hope people would understand that school regulations stem from a public hearing at school attended by teachers, students and parents. So, everyone accepts these rules before studying here," he said.

“But Yok can choose to study via other channels, such as home-schooling if she disagrees.”

Concerning student uniforms, he said the Education Ministry has issued ministerial regulations as guidelines, but individual schools can have the autonomy to establish their own rules, including provisions for casual outfits once a week.

“School is meant to be a place where we cultivate children to grow up to become good people who can coexist within society under a common set of rules, much like a country governed by a constitution," said Mr Amporn.