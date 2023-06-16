Myanmar drug smugglers caught, with 342,000 speed pills

Army rangers arrest two Myanmar men and seize more than 300,000 speed pills from them along the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai province late on Thursday night. (Photo: Pha Muang task force)

CHIANG MAI: Two Myanmar drug smugglers were arrested and more than 300,000 speed pills were seized from them along the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Dao district of this northern border province on Thursday.

Rangers from the army’s Pha Muang task force spotted three suspected men with rucksacks walking along the border near Suan Lamyai border crossing in tambon Muang Na on Thursday night. The soldiers signalled them to stop for a search, but the men immediately fled. The officers pursued and subsequently captured two of them, both of whom were Myanmar nationals.

Seized from them were two modified rucksacks containing 342,000 methamphetamine pills. The suspects were handed over to Na Wai police station in Chiang Dao for legal action, said the arresting team.

Security officers have been placed on full alert along border areas around the clock, following intelligence gathering that small groups of drug smugglers are trying to smuggle illicit drugs into Thailand via natural border crossings.