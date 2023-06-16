Section
Jackson Wang fans scammed, with B2.3m in damages
Thailand
General

published : 16 Jun 2023 at 15:14

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Fans of Jackson Wang tell reporters how they were swindled by a Facebook user, at the Central Investigation Bureau's complaint centre on Friday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)
A group of Jackson Wang’s fans accused a woman of allegedly tricking them into buying concert tickets and memorabilia of the popular Hong Kong singer and other South Korean performers through her Facebook page.

Despite the payments made, no tickets or products were delivered, resulting in over 2.3 million baht in damages for more than 80 victims.

Siraporn Chaonamai, 42, led a group of about 20 victims to file a complaint against the woman, identified only "Ploy", with Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police at the Central Investigation Bureau's campaign centre on Friday.

Ms Ploy had posted messages on her Facebook and Twitter accounts, offering concert tickets and memorabilia for sale, according to Ms Siriporn, who said the Facebook page appeared trustworthy as it had been active since last year. After transferring money to a bank account provided by Ms Ploy, the victims did not receive their purchased concert tickets or other items, she said.

This Facebook page had also offer to sell non-existent tickets for Volleyball Nations League (VNL) matches, and more than 80 people had fallen victim to this Facebook user, she said.

“We tried to ask for a refund but were unsuccessful," said Ms Siraporn. "The woman (Ms Ploy) continually postponed and allegedly threatened that we would not receive our money back if we filed a police complaint. The victims, including myself, have decided to file a complaint to make sure that the police bring her to justice and prevent her from deceiving others in the future."

CSD police interrogated the complainants and said that they would forward the case to their superiors for further action to be taken.

Last year Jackson Wang's concert in Bangkok recorded the most expensive K-pop ticket in the nation's history at 18,000 baht. The 29-year-old artist is a member of the South Korean boy band Got7 formed in January 2014.

Jackson Wang (Photo: Jirawat Srikong)

