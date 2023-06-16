Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Students evacuated from Sudan get help
Thailand
General

Students evacuated from Sudan get help

Yala Rajabhat University to consider transferring credits or offering special classes

published : 16 Jun 2023 at 21:11

writer: Post Reporters

Students evacuated from war-torn Sudan arrive in the southern province of Pattani on April 28. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
Students evacuated from war-torn Sudan arrive in the southern province of Pattani on April 28. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

Authorities are looking for ways to help Thai students who were evacuated from Sudan due to political unrest there to continue their studies in Thailand.

Chanathan Saengphum, deputy secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre (SBPAC), discussed the issue recently with Asst Prof Sirichai Namburi, the rector of Yala Rajabhat University (YRU) 

The 130 Thai students were evacuated from Sudan at the end of April.

Initially, the SBPAC urged the university to help the students transfer their study credits while the centre works out a solution so that they can complete their studies at the university.

Asst Prof Sirichai said the university would raise the issue at a meeting of the YRU Council.

In principle, if a student is to transfer credits from a foreign university, the class must be offered at the Thai university where they intend to move, and the curriculum must be at least a 70% match.

The university might consider holding special classes to ensure the students can graduate within a year, the rector said.

Asst Prof Bunsit Chaichana, vice-rector for student development and public relations, said 45 of the students wanted to apply to further their education with the university. They had been studying medical science, Islamic law and Islamic studies in Sudan.

However, YRU can only accept 20 of the students for now because the other students need to submit more documents.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Local Covid jab maker ‘also targets cancer’

Thailand’s Baiya Phytopharm accepts that its Covid-19 vaccine production is too late for the latest coronavirus surge. However, the data from its research could help lead to new vaccines for cancer and other diseases, it says.

21:24
Thailand

Students evacuated from Sudan get help

Authorities are looking for ways to help Thai students who were evacuated from Sudan due to political unrest there to continue their studies in Thailand.

21:11
Thailand

‘It was murder’

Mother of drowned actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong wants a court to upgrade the case against one of those charged in connection with the speedboat accident from recklessness to murder.

20:51