Students evacuated from Sudan get help

Students evacuated from war-torn Sudan arrive in the southern province of Pattani on April 28. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

Authorities are looking for ways to help Thai students who were evacuated from Sudan due to political unrest there to continue their studies in Thailand.

Chanathan Saengphum, deputy secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre (SBPAC), discussed the issue recently with Asst Prof Sirichai Namburi, the rector of Yala Rajabhat University (YRU)

The 130 Thai students were evacuated from Sudan at the end of April.

Initially, the SBPAC urged the university to help the students transfer their study credits while the centre works out a solution so that they can complete their studies at the university.

Asst Prof Sirichai said the university would raise the issue at a meeting of the YRU Council.

In principle, if a student is to transfer credits from a foreign university, the class must be offered at the Thai university where they intend to move, and the curriculum must be at least a 70% match.

The university might consider holding special classes to ensure the students can graduate within a year, the rector said.

Asst Prof Bunsit Chaichana, vice-rector for student development and public relations, said 45 of the students wanted to apply to further their education with the university. They had been studying medical science, Islamic law and Islamic studies in Sudan.

However, YRU can only accept 20 of the students for now because the other students need to submit more documents.