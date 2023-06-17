Construction work at temple turns up old gold bowl

The small gold bowl was found under the temple ground of Wat Photharam in Surat Thani. (Photo: Surat Thani Public Relations Office)

An ornate gold bowl believed to date back to the early Rattanakosin period was recently unearthed during construction of a temple pavilion in Surat Thani's Chaiya district, according to a local Fine Arts Department official.

The bowl, which was confirmed by a gold shop to be made of gold weighing 52.89 grammes, was dug up on June 6 by a backhoe at Wat Photharam, also known as Wat Nuea, in tambon Phumruang of Chaiya district, said Waranyu Chusi, a member of the temple's committee.

They found broken glassware items, ceramic bowls and this bowl, which was most conspicuous due to its distinct colour, he said. The bowl, which has a pedestal, has a pattern of lotus petals engraved on it. The widest part measures 8.4cm, and its total height is 5.2cm, he said, adding the pedestal is 1.7cm high and 5.3cm wide.

Kitti Chincharoen, head of Chaiya National Museum, said the bowl is believed to date back 200 years.

Many artefacts, including Sangkhalok ceramic ware, beads and Buddha images, were found there previously, he said.

"Quite a few archaeological sites and ruins have been listed in Chaiya district of Surat Thani, drawing many treasure hunters to the district," he said.