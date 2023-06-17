Peranakan fest to push local culture

The Phuket Peranakan Festival 2023 will be organised in Phuket from June 23-25 to celebrate the resort island's contemporary culture. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Phuket will organise the Phuket Peranakan Festival 2023 from June 23-25 to celebrate the resort island's contemporary culture. The event is expected to bring 150 million baht in revenue to the city.

Boonperm Inthanapasat, chairman of the Thailand International Event and Festival Association (TIEFA), said the festival would be arranged by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation, Thai Peranakan Association, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and the TIEFA.

"The Phuket Peranakan Festival 2023 celebrates local culture and Phuket's distinct heritage. Many tourist destinations will be promoted and local traditions presented,'' said Mr Boonperm.

He said it would help revive Phuket for local entrepreneurs and offer employment for locals.

Supported by the government's festival economy policy, it will be the first public event with a trademark owned by Phuket province.

"In the future, we must have more community engagement, especially among shareholders in Phuket," said Mr Boonperm. He said the festival will present Thai-Chinese-Malay culture in Phuket and promote it as a calling card for international tourists.

"Peranakan" refers to a person of mixed Chinese and Malay heritage. The opening parade for the festival will feature unique Peranakan attire that combines Chinese and Malay characteristics.

More than 20 performances will be held during the parade, focused on the founding of Phuket and the city's diverse ethnicity.

"We invite participants to dress up in traditional Peranakan clothes," Mr Boonperm added.

The event will take place in Phuket's Old Town from 4pm.