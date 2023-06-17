Two men ‘produced and sold’ fake vehicle plates

Two men have been arrested for colluding to produce and sell fake vehicle registration plates, says the police Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD).

Natthawat, 27, was apprehended on Saturday at a house in Muang district of Nonthaburi while Poramet, 27, was arrested in Suan Luang district of Bangkok, the TCSD said. Their surnames were not given.

Mr Natthawat is accused of running a website that sells fake vehicle licence plates and vehicle registration books to customers.

He picked up orders and had Mr Poramet hire shops in various places in Bangkok, including one in the Pathumwan area, to churn out counterfeit plates and books, according to the police.

Police seized from Mr Natthawat’s house 37 fake registration plates, 21 books, 84 rubber stamps, a plate embossing machine, a desktop computer and a book containing names of customers, the TCSD said.

Mr Natthawat said he bought a machine to stamp the seal of the Kor Sor (Department of Land Transport) on the fake plates to make them look authentic.

He said he sold the plates and books only to Chinese nationals, but the police were not convinced.

The TCSD investigators found the two suspects had operated an illegal business for two years and filled more than 500 orders.

Records showed the duo had more than 5 million baht between them in their bank accounts. Mr Natthawat told police the fake registration books went for 2,000 to 3,000 baht each.

He was charged with falsifying official documents and importing false information into a computer system before he was brought to the Central Investigation Bureau for interrogation yesterday.

Mr Poramet, meanwhile, faces charges for assisting Mr Natthawat, which he denied.