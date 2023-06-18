Section
Govt to promote new silk products for export
Thailand
General

published : 18 Jun 2023 at 04:46

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Thailand is planning to promote premium silk products to target young buyers in Japan, South Korea and Italy, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Saturday.

He said the aim of the Thailand Textile Institute's Premium Thai Silk project is to introduce newly designed silk products to export markets. He said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is confident the quality of Thai silk fabrics will boost the country's soft power standing in the textile market.

Since the government began promoting Thai silk with new designs among domestic buyers in 2019, there have been 112 new Ikat silk and over 108 new products, including clothes, bags, shoes and accessories, he said.

The products brought 6.6 million baht to 1,618 silk entrepreneurs in the Northeast, Mr Anucha said, with some eyed for the export market.

