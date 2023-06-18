1 killed, 2 hurt in Southern attacks

Police were deployed to check vehicles after a police operations base in Muang district of Pattani province was attacked by a group of insurgents on Saturday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

A police operations base in Pattani province was attacked and a pickup was ambushed in Narathiwat province, killing one villager and injuring two others, in two separate incidents on Saturday.

In Pattani, a number of insurgents opened fire at the police operations base at Ban Khlong Maning in Muang district with various kinds of weapons at around 7am.



The police manning the base returned fire, and after a short time the insurgents retreated. No casualties were reported.



The attack prompted security personnel to step up checks of vehicles at road checkpoints in the area.

In neighbouring Narathiwat province, a group of armed men ambushed four villagers returning home in a pickup truck after hunting in a forest near Ban Hulu Kunung in tambon Dusongso at about 5am.

One villager was killed and two others injured. The injured were later admitted to Chanae Hospital.



Noppadol Damsakul, a villager who was not hurt, reported the incident to a ranger company in tambon Dusongyo.



Police were investigating to determine whether the ambush was related to the southern insurgency.