Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Russian tourist attacked by Pattaya go-go bar guards
Thailand
General

Russian tourist attacked by Pattaya go-go bar guards

published : 18 Jun 2023 at 13:31

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

A Russian tourist was accompanied by Pattaya City officials to the Pattaya police station to file a complaint after he was attacked by guards at a go-go bar on the walking street early Sunday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
A Russian tourist was accompanied by Pattaya City officials to the Pattaya police station to file a complaint after he was attacked by guards at a go-go bar on the walking street early Sunday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A Russian tourist was injured in an attack by a group of guards at a go-go bar on Pattaya's walking street early Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in front of a go-go bar on Pattaya's walking street in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district and was reported to Pattaya police at about 3.30am.

Police found the Russian man, identified later as Oleg Rusovsiannikov, 33, had been battered. His face was bruised and bleeding.

Witnesses said the man had some drinks at the bar and walked away without paying the bill. Two or three guards walked after him. They had a heated argument and the Russian was attacked by the guards in front of curious onlookers. The guards disappeared after the attack.

The Russian tourist was brought to the police station where he filed a complaint. Police were checking footage from security cameras to track the attackers.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Amid melting glaciers, Swiss vote on new climate law

GENEVA: The Swiss, feeling the impact of global warming on their rapidly melting glaciers, were voting on Sunday on a new climate bill aimed at steering the country towards carbon neutrality.

13:45
Thailand

Russian tourist attacked by Pattaya go-go bar guards

CHON BURI: A Russian tourist was injured in an attack by a group of guards at a go-go bar on Pattaya's walking street early Sunday, police said.

13:31
World

Key Asean members skip Myanmar talks in Bangkok amid criticism

Thailand's caretaker government was set to host the foreign minister of Myanmar's ruling junta at informal regional peace talks on Sunday, but key Southeast Asian counterparts were staying away from the meeting that has drawn sharp criticism.

13:26