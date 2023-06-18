Russian tourist attacked by Pattaya go-go bar guards

A Russian tourist was accompanied by Pattaya City officials to the Pattaya police station to file a complaint after he was attacked by guards at a go-go bar on the walking street early Sunday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A Russian tourist was injured in an attack by a group of guards at a go-go bar on Pattaya's walking street early Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in front of a go-go bar on Pattaya's walking street in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district and was reported to Pattaya police at about 3.30am.



Police found the Russian man, identified later as Oleg Rusovsiannikov, 33, had been battered. His face was bruised and bleeding.



Witnesses said the man had some drinks at the bar and walked away without paying the bill. Two or three guards walked after him. They had a heated argument and the Russian was attacked by the guards in front of curious onlookers. The guards disappeared after the attack.



The Russian tourist was brought to the police station where he filed a complaint. Police were checking footage from security cameras to track the attackers.