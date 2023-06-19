BMA planning to install 200 AI-assisted cameras

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to install artificial intelligence-assisted traffic cameras at over 200 intersections across the city to help its crackdown on traffic violations.

Deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon said AI-assisted cameras will be installed at 20 major intersections in Bangkok this month as part of a trial. The cameras at Arun Amarin and Wong Sawang intersections have been active since the beginning of June, while the rest will be activated by the end of the month.

The cameras are provided by the Traffic and Transport Department. They are able to capture a photograph of offending vehicles' number plates as well as the drivers.

Mr Wisanu said the cameras will be optimally positioned to capture traffic violations. Fines for traffic violations range from 2,000–5,000 baht, and the tickets will be sent to the offender's registered address.

Not only will the cameras detect traffic violations on the roads, they will also detect violations on nearby footpaths to help ensure pedestrian safety, he added.

Mr Wisanu said the BMA is in talks with the Royal Thai Police to have them take over City Hall's traffic operation centre, to streamline enforcement and fine collection.

A recent study by the BMA found only a small percentage of offenders who were issued traffic tickets actually paid the fine.