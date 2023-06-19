Phuket eyes big moment in the sun

If it wins the hosting rights, the Specialised Expo will be worth 50 billion baht and create 100,000-plus jobs

An artist's rendition of the Specialised Expo in Phuket. Prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat said his government would support the tourist island in hosting the expo in 2028.

All eyes are now on the upcoming announcement on June 21, when the world will learn which country will have the honour of organising the Specialised Expo 2028. Thailand's hopes are running high as Phuket is one of the five finalists in contention for this prestigious global event.

The competition for the privilege of hosting the Specialised Expo 2028, held by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) which oversees World Expos, has been fierce, with countries from around the world vying for the opportunity to showcase their knowledge, innovations, culture, and economic prowess on an international stage.

Phuket is among five cities running neck-and-neck in the final round of the race to be selected as the host for the 2028 expo, to be held from March 21 to June 20, 2028.

The others are Minnesota, United States; Belgrade, Serbia; Malaga, Spain; and Bariloche, Argentina.

Prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat said recently his government would support Phuket in hosting the expo. His pledge inspired international confidence that the government, even amid change, will get behind the event if Thailand is selected.

If Thailand emerges as the victor, it will mark a historic moment not only for the country but also for the Southeast Asian and South Asian regions.

As the first nation in this part of the world to host a Specialised Expo, Thailand will have a unique opportunity to shine the spotlight on its rich cultural heritage, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable development initiatives.

Explode from within

Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, president of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), said Thailand's proposal to host the expo was initiated by Phuket residents.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Phuket planned to develop a 1.4-billion-baht Medical Plaza, a comprehensive health and wellness centre under the state-run Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The project is on a 141-rai area in tambon Mai Khao, Thalang district.

The hospital later discussed the project with state and private agencies and agreed it could be extended to provide more value to the province.

As a result, they proposed hosting the Specialised Expo to the TCEB. After the TCEB assessed the proposal, the agency proposed it to cabinet. The cabinet approved the province's bid to host the event in November 2021.

"It is a rare case, seeing a big project initiated by residents like this. It is an explosion from within," said Mr Chiruit.

Following cabinet approval, the Transport Ministry approved an investment plan worth around 80 billion baht to improve mass transport infrastructure on the island, linking air, land, and marine modes for the event.

The project includes a 42-km electric train and an EV-Bus Rapid Transit project.

In addition, the government has set aside 4.18 billion baht to host the Specialised Expo 2028, if Thailand is selected, on top of the 1.4 billion baht which the Vachira Phuket Hospital received for developing the health and wellness centre.

Sustainability in focus

As the Specialised Expo 2028 will be held two years ahead of the United Nations' achievement timeframe for its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2030, most countries competing to host the expo are highlighting sustainability as their theme.

The proposed theme by Phuket for the expo is "Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity." This theme will focus on both modern and traditional knowledge and research in promoting good health and wellness, as well as high-quality hospitality services in Phuket.

The other four contenders have proposed the following themes: Minnesota proposes "Healthy People, Healthy Planet: Wellness and Well-Being For All"; Belgrade proposes "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All"; Malaga proposes "The Urban Era: Towards the Sustainable City"; and Bariloche proposes "Nature + Technology = Sustainable Energy, Available Future for Humanity."

Wide-ranging benefits

Mr Chiruit said that if Thailand wins, the expo will not only benefit Phuket and its provincial residents but also the entire country.

It will serve as a profile of Thailand, drawing many more major events to other areas.

Also, the expo will be a core part of Thailand's plan to promote health, wellness and medical tourism in Southeast Asia.

The event is expected to generate up to 50 billion baht in economic value and attract approximately 5 million visitors.

Additionally, the expo is expected to create 113,439 jobs in Phuket and help promote tourism in nearby provinces.

The 124 member nations of the BIE will cast their votes on June 21. Any country that receives two-thirds of the votes will win the opportunity to host the expo.

If no country reaches the two-thirds threshold, the country with the lowest votes in each round will be dismissed. Voting rounds will continue until a final winner is determined.

As the countdown to the announcement draws near, Thailand's bid team remains optimistic and hopeful.

The nation's strategic location, vibrant culture, and unwavering commitment to sustainability make it a strong contender for the expo.

It promises to be a transformative event, opening doors for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and cross-cultural dialogue.