Myanmar earthquake felt in Thailand

A map by the Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department shows the location of the quake on Monday morning.

A series of earthquakes centred on the southern coastal area of Myanmar were also felt in Bangkok and surrounding areas on Monday morning.

The first earthquake, of 6.0 magnitude, occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 8.40am. The epicentre was about 289km southwest of Thailand's Phop Phra district of Tak province, the Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division reported.

There were two subsequent aftershocks near the southern coast of Myanmar at 8.57am and 10.46am with the magnitudes of 3.6 and 4.4 respectively.

The quakes were felt in Nonthaburi and Bangkok, especially by people in high-rise buildings. There were no reports of damage or casualties.

In Bangkok, people on social media reported feeling the shakes.

@mefanw posted on Twitter: "Silom...in Surawong area. Felt like the building is wobbling. Going down the building for safety. #earthquake."

In Bang Sue area, shaking was clearly felt at Buranayothin School where fearful students ran for cover. Twitter user @helloisunmrr posted: "The building is shaking. Please help. In class when it happened. #earthquake #yothinburana".

In Khlong Toey area, Twittter user @kanaapz posted: "Earthquake in Khlong Toey. Those in the lift (elevator) felt nothing." The post was tagged with a video clip of shaking ceiling lights.

In Sukhumvit area, where there are many office buildings, office workers ran for safety. Twitter user @Chitsanupo57308 posted a video of people running for cover with #earthquake at Sukhumvit.

@kanaapz, a Twitter user in Lat Phrao area also posted: "Earthquake. On 13th floor of a building at Lat Phrao the lights are swinging. Feeling dizzy. #earthquake."

Some areas in #Bangkok including this building on Rama 9 road felt the impact of an #earthquake reported in #Myanmar. #แผ่นดินไหว #Thailand pic.twitter.com/2QP0fxFtNq