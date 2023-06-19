Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Myanmar earthquake felt in Thailand
Thailand
General

Myanmar earthquake felt in Thailand

published : 19 Jun 2023 at 11:14

updated: 19 Jun 2023 at 11:39

writer: Online Reporters

A map by the Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department shows the location of the quake on Monday morning.
A map by the Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department shows the location of the quake on Monday morning.

A series of earthquakes centred on the southern coastal area of Myanmar were also felt in Bangkok and surrounding areas on Monday morning.

The first  earthquake, of 6.0 magnitude, occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 8.40am. The epicentre was about 289km southwest of Thailand's Phop Phra district of Tak province, the Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division reported.

There were two subsequent aftershocks near the southern coast of Myanmar at 8.57am and 10.46am with the magnitudes of 3.6 and 4.4 respectively.

The quakes were felt in Nonthaburi and Bangkok, especially by people in high-rise buildings. There were no reports of damage or casualties.

In Bangkok, people on social media reported feeling the shakes.

@mefanw posted on Twitter: "Silom...in Surawong area. Felt like the building is wobbling. Going down the building for safety. #earthquake."

In Bang Sue area, shaking was clearly felt at Buranayothin School where fearful students ran for cover. Twitter user @helloisunmrr posted: "The building is shaking. Please help. In class when it happened. #earthquake #yothinburana".

In Khlong Toey area, Twittter user @kanaapz posted: "Earthquake in Khlong Toey. Those in the lift (elevator) felt nothing." The post was tagged with a video clip of shaking ceiling lights.

In Sukhumvit area, where there are many office buildings, office workers ran for safety. Twitter user @Chitsanupo57308 posted a video of people running for cover with #earthquake at Sukhumvit. 

@kanaapz, a Twitter user in Lat Phrao area also posted: "Earthquake. On 13th floor of a building at Lat Phrao the lights are swinging. Feeling dizzy. #earthquake."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Chinese premier hopes for closer ties with Germany

BERLIN: Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived here on Sunday for an official visit to Germany, where he will also hold the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation.

11:18
Thailand

Myanmar earthquake felt in Thailand

A series of earthquakes centred on the southern coastal area of Myanmar were also felt in Bangkok and surrounding areas on Monday morning.

11:14
Video

Blinken, Qin hold 'candid' talks in Beijing

The US secretary of state and Chinese foreign minister on Sunday held what both called candid and constructive talks on their differences from Taiwan to trade but seemed to agree on little beyond keeping the conversation going with an eventual meeting in Washington. - REUTERS

10:57