MFP-led panel eyes martial law review

A working group on peace policies meets at the Prachachat Party HQ to discuss how to address security problems in the South. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The eight-party coalition's working group on building peace in the deep South on Monday agreed it would ask the new government to review whether it is still necessary to enforce martial law and the emergency decree in the region.

The group held its second meeting on forging and maintaining peace in the South at the Prachachat Party headquarters.

It is one of six groups the Move Forward Party (MFP) and its coalition allies formed to address major problems in the country during the transition of power for a new government.

Romadon Panjor, a representative of the MFP, on Monday said the meeting mainly discussed development work and policies in the southernmost border provinces of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and four districts in Songkhla.

He said the work and policies would be put into action to bring peace and unity in the first 100 days of Pita Limjaroenrat's government.

In addition, the group discussed in detail the security measures and special laws that are still being enforced in the South, he said.

"We agreed that it is time to return safety to people," he said.

"We will ask the new government to see whether the enforcement of martial law and the emergency decree is still necessary in the region."

Mr Romadon said the working group also discussed the need to review the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) and the Internal Security Act of 2008, saying a proposal will be made to a coordinating committee of the eight-party coalition for consideration.

Meanwhile, talks with separatists in the South should continue, he said.

"The benefit from the change is [safety] for the people," he said. "We will establish a new normal without special protocols and provide freedom of political expression."

Earlier this month, a "National Student Movement", or "Pelajar Bangsa" in the Malay language, was introduced at the Pattani campus of Prince of Songkla University.

A group of students there called for a public referendum for an independent "Patani state" separate from Thailand.

The 4th Army Region later insisted that doing so was an act of separatism, which was unlawful and security forces would keep a close watch on the students.

"Thailand as an indivisible kingdom" is enshrined in the constitution, it said.

Mr Romadon said the new government will abide by the constitution.