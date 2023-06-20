Police arrest four S Korean fugitives

An immigration officer shows a picture of one of four South Korean nationals arrested for overstaying their visas in a slide presentation. (Police photo)

Four South Korean nationals who evaded arrest in their country by fleeing to Thailand have been arrested for overstaying their visas, the Immigration Bureau said on Monday.

According to IB commissioner, Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat Sajjaphan, the four men were wanted by South Korean authorities in three different cases.

The first man, identified only as Kim, 35, was arrested for overstaying his visa for 1,582 days. The man, who was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice over his alleged involvement in an illegal online gambling ring, was sent to Muang Pattaya Police Station to be processed.

The second, identified as Moon, 38, was wanted in South Korea for fraud. He was arrested at his home in Bangkok, after which he was sent to Makkasan Police Station to face further questioning.

According to investigators, Mr Moon tricked his victims into believing that he was the executor of their deceased relatives' estate. He would then borrow large sums of money from the victims and/or borrow their credit cards, saying he needed the funds to fight lawsuits in connection with the estate in court.

Meanwhile, Nam, 37, and Jung, 44, were arrested at their home in Din Daeng district.

They fled South Korea to avoid arrest over drug charges, said Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, IB deputy commander.

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said that the IB received a request from the Supreme Prosecutors' Office of South Korea to track down the pair, who are wanted for drug smuggling.

They are accused of smuggling 172.18 kilogrammes of crystal meth in March.