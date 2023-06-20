Gas explosion injures staff, wrecks hotel building
published : 20 Jun 2023 at 15:17
writer: Post Reporters
RATCHABURI: A cooking gas explosion injured four people and caused major damage at a hotel in Muang district on Tuesday morning.
The explosion occured at The Canal Ratchaburi hotel, which has 31 rooms, in tambon Huai Phai about 9.30am.
The explosion blew the front out of a two-storey building in the hotel grounds.
Officials said three women and one man were rushed to Ratchaburi Hospital with severe burns and bleeding wounds.
They said the building was used as an event venue. It was thought employees forgot to close the valve of a 45-kilogramme cooking gas cylinder, which subsequently exploded.