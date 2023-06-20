Section
Freight trains collide in Ratchaburi
Thailand
General

Freight trains collide in Ratchaburi

published : 20 Jun 2023 at 12:02

writer: Online Reporters

Freight train No.725, right, ran into a stationary freight train at Sa Kosinarai railway station in tambon Tha Pha, Ban Pong district, Ratchaburi province on Tuesday morning. Eight carriages were derailed and three train crewmen injured. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand)
Freight train No.725, right, ran into a stationary freight train at Sa Kosinarai railway station in tambon Tha Pha, Ban Pong district, Ratchaburi province on Tuesday morning. Eight carriages were derailed and three train crewmen injured. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand)

RATCHABURI: Two freight trains collided at a railway station in Ban Pong district on Tuesday morning, derailing eight carriages and injuring three train crew.

The collision occurred about 5.40am at Sa Kosinarai station in tambon Tha Pha, Ban Pong district.

Freight train No.725, from Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri and heading to Tha Muang district in Kanchanaburi, ran into another train which was parking at the station for unloading.

The collision caused eight carriages to derail.

Three train crewmen were injured. Train driver Suthep Samphinong and guard Bovornwit Wichitkul were treated at a local hospital for light injuries and discharged. Train engineer Somsak Traidecha suffered a more serious injury to his right leg and was admitted to Ban Pong Hospital.

The accident blocked the track, halting two passenger trains -  No.260 (Nam Tok - Thon Buri) and No.257 (Thon Buri - Nam Tok). The passengers were taken by buses to their destinations.

The derailed train cars were being cleared from the tracks with cranes and normal services were expected to resume on Tuesday afternoon.

State Railway of Thailand governor Nirut Maneephan ordered an investigation into the cause of the collision. 

