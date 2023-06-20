Hostage calls for help, rescued at police checkpoint

Traffic police search a car and find guns and ammunition at a checkpoint in Min Buri district, Bangkok, early Tuesday morning. Five men in this and another car were arrested and their hostage, who had called for help, was rescued. (Photo: Jobkhaoloei news Facebook)

A hostage dragged into a car by armed men called for help as they approached a police checkpoint in the early hours of Tuesday and was rescued unhurt, in Bangkok's Min Buri district.

His five alleged abductors travelling in two vehicles with him were arrested and six guns and ammunition seized from them.

Police manning a drink driving test point on Rom Klao Road heard a cry for help from an approaching Chevrolet car about 12.30am. They pulled the vehicle over for a search, along with a Toyota car following behind it.

Five men were arrested and a man identified later as Uthen, 40, rescued.

Police found and seized six guns and 61 rounds of ammunition from the two vehicles. All six men were taken to Min Buri police station.

Mr Uthen told police that two of the five suspects had earlier walked up to him while he was eating at a restaurant in Rom Klao area. The men were carrying guns. They used force to get into their car.

He said he knew one of the five men but had never had a prior dispute with the gang members.

He said they threatened to kill him and he genuinely feared for his life as they dragged him into the vehicle and then drove off. He saw they were approaching a police checkpoint, and he shouted desperately for help.

Mr Uthen said he was overjoyed when police responded and he was safely rescued.

Pol Col Jamorn Thongphan, superintendent of Traffic Police Sub-division 1, said the five suspects had tried to flee as traffic police converged on their vehicles after hearing the plea for help All were caught.

He said the suspects admitted to knowing the victim but had so far refused to divulge any other details of the abduction.

The victim was taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

Pol Col Jamorn said the victim's relatives had filed a complaint at Rom Klao police station against the suspects, accusing them of physical assault and illegal detention.

Min Buri police would press initial charges of illegal possession of weapons against the suspects, Pol Col Jamorn said.

The five were being detained at Min Buri police station. They were identified only as Nukul, 41, Montri, 37, Wissanu, 33, Ekkapong, 37 and Arthit, 41.

Police said questioning of the suspects would continue.



