Tourist's sexy display shocks baht bus operator
Thailand
General

Tourist's sexy display shocks baht bus operator

published : 20 Jun 2023 at 14:32

writer: Post Reporters

A screenshot from one of the videos posted on TikTok, showing the woman passenger in action on a baht bus in downtown Chiang Mai.
CHIANG MAI: A baht bus cooperative in this northern tourist city has asked members to help ensure there is no repeat of a foreign woman passenger seen in videos sexily exposing herself on the back of a downtown red bus.

Such behaviour could badly affect the image of Chiang Mai, which was a province dedicated to its beautifu;l culture and tourism, and the image of the red baht buses, Natthawut Chotethaweephun, president of Nakornlanna Co, said on Tuesday.

The company cooperative has 2,199 red baht bus operators in Chiang Mai.

He was responding to three videos posted days ago on the TikTok account of huanxi59, who described herself as a Chinese girl.

They showed a woman making sexy gyrations while travelling on a red baht bus in downtown Chiang Mai wearing a bra top and lowering her slacks to expose her bottom and G-string panties. The videos had each been been viewed between 500,000 and one million times.

Mr Natthawut said the woman apparently boarded a red baht bus in the Tha Phae area. He had yet to identify the bus and driver.

The cooperative asked its members to help identify the bus, he said. However, he did not think the driver was aware of his passenger's behaviour, as he had only limited vision through his rear view mirror.

Mr Natthawut said he asked all members to help prevent such incidents. 

