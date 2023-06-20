Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Pita tests positive for Covid
Thailand
General

Pita tests positive for Covid

Six-times-vaccinated Move Forward leader says symptoms mild but he will self-isolate

published : 20 Jun 2023 at 18:48

writer: Online Reporters

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat takes a selfie at a rally held to thank supporters in Lampang on June 14. (Photo: Move Forward Party)
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat takes a selfie at a rally held to thank supporters in Lampang on June 14. (Photo: Move Forward Party)

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat says he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be self-isolating for a few days.

“On Sunday I started having a few symptoms. After that, I could not go out in public,” the prospective prime minister and head of the eight-party coalition said in a post on his official Twitter account on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, he said, an ATK test confirmed he had the virus, and while he has received six doses of vaccine, he has elected to stay home.

“I will be refraining from the mission for a while in order not to infect other people,” he said.

The eight coalition parties were scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss more steps towards forming a government. Move Forward secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon said the meeting would be postponed, adding that Mr Pita expected he would be able to report to parliament with fellow party MPs as planned on June 27.

A seminar planned by Move Forward for all of its MPs-elect will still go ahead, but with Mr Chaithawat as chairman in Mr Pita’s place.

Mr Pita advised people who had been in contact with him over the past week to observe their own symptoms as well.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Pita tests positive for Covid

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat says he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be self-isolating for a few days.

18:48
World

Andrew Tate indicted for rape and human trafficking

BUCHAREST: Online influencer Andrew Tate, his brother and two women were indicted in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges, prosecutors said Tuesday, six months after they were detained.

18:45
Thailand

Cops accused of extorting B300k from drug dealer

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The police chief of Nakhon Si Thammarat province has ordered Bang Khan police station to investigate four of its officers accused of extorting 300,000 baht from a drug dealer in exchange for letting him go last Thursday.

17:48