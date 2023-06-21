3D scan to check on temple tilt

Vietnamese tourists dressed in traditional Thai costumes pose for a group photo during their visit to Wat Arun in the capital’s Bangkok Yai district on Nov 4, 2022. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Fine Arts Department (FAD) plans to use 3D scan technology to monitor the tilting of Wat Arun's main stupa.

FAD director general Phanombut Chantharachot said a recent survey found a slight tilt around the top of the wat's main structure, located next to the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok's Yai district.

Slight subsidence has also caused four smaller-size stupas and the other four mondop (shrine-like structures with spired roofs) surrounding the main stupa to lean slightly towards the main structure.

Mr Phanombut said the foundation structure of the main stupa was strong, adding that only the top had tilted.

The findings are part of FAD's project to record structures of national heritage sites with digital technology.

He said the FAD plans to conduct 3D scanning checks on the main stupa every three months to see if the tilt has increased. If not, he said it would record the data every six months and then one year.

Mr Phanombut added that the data would be used to assist with planning repairs of the temple that was built during the Ayutthaya period.

Phra Kru Suwatthana Rattanakun, the temple's secretary-general, said the temple had closed access to high parts of the main pagoda out of safety concerns, with access only granted to the second terrace.