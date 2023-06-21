Millions of meth pills found on truck trapped in deadend street

Bags containing 10 million methamphetamine pills were found on a truck abandoned in a deadend street by the fleeing driver during a police pursuit in Pathum Thani’s Lam Luk Ka district.

Narcotics suppression police gave chase to the six-wheel truck around 4pm on Tuesday. It fled into a housing estate in Lam Luk Ka district and became trapped in a deadend.

The driver abandoned the truck and made good his escape into a forest behind the housing estate.

A search of the vehicle found 27 big sacks and two smaller ones on the back, covered with a tarpaulin. The sacks contained more than 10 million speed pills, police said.

The pursuit followed the earlier seizure in Saraburi’s Kaeng Khoi district of 4,000 packages containing about 8 million meth pills on May 6, as police moved against the Jae Cake Sanam Chai drug trafficking network.

Authorities kept a close watch on this network and received information a large quantity of drugs would be delivered to Pathum Thani on Tuesday.

A witness said he saw the speeding truck turn into the blind street at housing estate on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after, another vehicle followed it in, and he heard 2 or 3 gunshots he believed were fired by police in the second vehicle.

The investigation was continuing. Police were checking on the truck's registration to see if the owner was involved in drug smuggling or not.

Police seize bags containing 10 million speed pills from a six-wheel truck abandoned by the fleeing driver following a police pursuit in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani on Tuesday afternoon. (Photos: Pathum Thani News Facebook)